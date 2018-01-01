Ukrainian Defense Enterprises - National Actors of the National Industrial and Defense Group (NIAG)

(Source: Ukrobronprom; issued Jan. 15, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Enterprises of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, including Ukroboronprom, ranked first among NATO partner countries in terms of participation in the research of the NATO Industrial Cooperation and Advisory Group (NIAG). Such results of the participation of Ukrainian enterprises in NIAG multinational research projects in 2018.



In the course of the research, Ukrainian specialists, together with colleagues from the western countries, determined the main directions of development, worked out conceptual approaches in the following main directions: provision of logistics capabilities, next-generation helicopter equipment, use of various types of military aviation and in different conditions; autonomous systems and engineering; marine unmanned systems and so on.



It should be noted that not only participating companies of the Concern (DP "Antonov", State Enterprise "KhMZ" FED ", DP" Ivchenko-Progress ", State Enterprise" Aviacon ") participated in the research, but also private enterprises that are members of the League Defense enterprises of Ukraine. The active participation and successful participation of our Ukrainian specialists were welcomed by NATO representatives.



In the future, the State Enterprise "Ukroboronprom" plans to continue cooperation and actively participate in the research projects of the Alliance.



We will remind that since 2019 the introduction of NATO principles and standards in the guiding documents of the Ministry of Defense and enterprises of the defense industry of Ukraine has begun.



In addition, from 2019, the practical implementation of the Native technical standards for the production of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine will begin. This will significantly improve the quality of Ukrainian weapons and ensure the interoperability of the combat systems of Ukraine and Allies.



