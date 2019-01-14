Triumph to Provide Complex Structural Forms for Bombardier Thrust Reversers on A320neo

(Source: Triumph Group Inc.; issued Jan 14, 2019)

BERWYN, Pa.--- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that it will provide structural formed skins for the Bombardier thrust reversers to be fitted on Geared Turbo Fan powered A320neo aircraft.



Under the contract Triumph will work with Bombardier Belfast to support the production of the newly designed thrust reversers as it completes the initial phases of design and test, and on through the full program lifecycle.



Triumph’s Fabrications business based out of Hot Springs, Arkansas will produce structural skins for the thrust reversers using metal-forming techniques. Triumph’s extensive experience in metal-forming techniques will support Bombardier’s supply chain throughout the program from test panels to full-rate production.



“We are excited to be onboard with Bombardier Belfast in support of the A320neo thrust reverser program. This win provides our Fabrications business with the opportunity to provide value-added support for the Bombardier thrust reverser program by utilizing our unique capabilities and expertise through the initial design and test phase and for the course of this long-term, high volume program,” said Pete Wick, executive vice president of Triumph Aerospace Structures.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



