Raytheon Company Wins $37 Million Contract Supporting Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 14, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass.--- Raytheon Company was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on December 21, 2018.



Raytheon Co., Tuscon, Arizona, is being awarded a $37,902,562 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-16-C-5433 to exercise options in support of Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) design agent, in-service support and technical engineering support services.



Fiscal 2019 other country; fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); Foreign Military Sales; and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $16,663,004 will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $208,225 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This is a sole-source contract pursuant to an international agreement between the U.S. and nine other countries. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





