Raytheon Company Wins $72 Million Contract for DDG-1000 Engineering Support and Logistics

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 14, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on December 21, 2018.



Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $72,117,547 modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 to exercise options for DDG 1000 ship class integrated logistics support and engineering services. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $81,555,802 will be obligated at time of award, and $8,816,581 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





