U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Conduct Cooperative Deployment East China Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 14, 2019)

The US Navy’s amphibious transport USS Green Bay (LPD 20), left, amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), and Japanese amphibious transport JS Kunisaki (LST 4003) transit in formation during a cooperative deployment. (US Navy photo)

COAST OF KYUSHU --- Ships assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) joined Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) amphibious transport dock ship, JS Kunisaki (LST 4003), for a cooperative deployment Jan. 11-12.



During the cooperative deployment, ARG ships and JS Kunisaki conducted communication and maneuvering drills.



“We understood each other’s radio calls very clearly, and they were very quick with their responses. It was a routine operation just like working with another U.S. vessel,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Jose Gonzales, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 11 navigation assessor.



Capt. Jim McGovern, commodore, PHIBRON 11 also visited Kunisaki to meet with the crew and tour the ship.



“It was a great opportunity to visit Kunisaki and see in person how well she and the ships of the Wasp ARG can operate together,” said McGovern. “Our ability to work and train together with our JMSDF partners is a key enabler that ensures security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”



Units in the Wasp ARG include the USS Wasp (LHD 1), amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), and amphibious assault ship USS Ashland (LSD 48).



The Wasp ARG, is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



-ends-

