Frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Carry Out First Long Voyage This Year

(Source: TASS; issued Jan 14, 2019)

MOSCOW --- The lead frigate of Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov will make its first long voyage this year, according to a statement released by the Northern Fleet's press service on Monday.



"This year the ship is facing important combat training tasks. The frigate will make its first long voyage. Before this event, the crew will have to undergo a combat training course at the home base and at sea," the fleet said.



The press service specified that since the moment it joined the Northern Fleet on September 8, 2018, the ship has carried out a number of live firing exercises in the Barents and White Seas with missile and artillery weapons, including the main missile strike systems - Kalibr cruise missiles and Poliment-Redut air defense systems.



The Admiral Gorshkov is the first surface ship in the Northern Fleet that has Kalibr cruise missiles. The frigate twice took part in the Main Naval Parade in 2017 and 2018. The ship’s commander is Captain 1st rank Igor Krokhmal.



