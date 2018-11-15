Saab to Deliver Communication System to Norwegian Coast Guard Vessels

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 15, 2018)

Saab has signed a contract with Vard Group AS to take on the communication integrator role for the Norwegian Coast Guard project P6615.



Saab will provide the Norwegian Coast Guard’s three newly ordered vessels with Saab’s complete Integrated Communication System, TactiCall, consisting of both internal and external communication.



“The third generation of TactiCall is able to meet the customer’s tough requirements. It combines and matches both human and tactical conditions and is easy to operate,” says Ellen Molin, Senior Vice President and head of Saab's business area Support and Services.



TactiCall is based on voice over IP technology and interconnects all communication technologies regardless of radio band, frequency and hardware.



The delivery will start in 2021. The order was booked in Q4 2018.





