Lithuanian Arms Control Inspector is Visiting Russia’s Artillery Brigade

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 15, 2019)

On January 15 a Lithuanian arms control inspector is visiting the 9th Artillery Brigade of the Russian Federation based in Luga in composition of an Estonian-led arms control inspectors group. The group is conducting a verification visit in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011 of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), it includes members from Estonia, Lithuania and France.



During the verification visit arms control inspectors of Estonia, Lithuania and France will be able to familiarise with the unit’s organisation structure, numbers of serving personnel, and numbers, types, and examples of the main weaponry and equipment systems.



It is going to be the first visit conducted by a Lithuanian Armed Forces’ arms control inspector in a foreign country this year.



According to regulations of the Vienna Document 2011, the arms control experts will report to the members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Russia’s compliance with provisions of the Vienna Document 2011 witnessed during the inspection.



The Vienna Document 2011 commits the signatory countries to conduct annual information exchange on their manpower, planned capability development and defence budgets on an annual basis, and to notify other Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) countries in advance of scheduled military activities of significant scope.



The states also commit to accept a designated number of inspections and evaluation visits by other member states’ military inspectors in military units in their territories to verify there are no undeclared military capabilities or large-scale military activities requiring prior notification.



