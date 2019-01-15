U.S. Navy Explores High-Altitude ASW Technology Using the Boeing P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 15, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The U.S. Navy's ASW Systems Development program conducts studies and analyses toward better performance of the anti-submarine mission hosted by the Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol/ASW aircraft platform.



The purpose of these studies is to explore technologies that may lead to additional high-altitude ASW capabilities. This program is expected to see some minor fluctuations in funding, but overall, funding will be stable.



The P-8A program continues to hum along. The U.S. Navy, the primary customer for the aircraft, currently has a program requirement for 117 P-8As. The U.S. Navy procured a total of 101 production aircraft through FY18.



We expect the service to procure the remaining 16 aircraft during FY18-FY20. With production following procurement by about two years, Boeing is forecast to deliver the last Navy P-8A in 2022.



