New Submarines Are Named

(Source: Swedish Armed Materiel Agency FMV; issued Jan 15, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

HSMS Blekinge and HSMS Skåne will be the names of the two new model A 26 submarines, which will be ready for delivery in 2024 and 2025.



Choosing the name of coastal regions for submarines is a long tradition, where the names are proposed by the Navy and approved by the king in the form of a so-called appreciation. The final decision is made by the Chief of the Navy.



The production of the new submarines is in full swing at supplier Saab's shipyard in Karlskrona. The design for the A26 is based on earlier Swedish submarines, including the air-independent Stirling concept, which means that the A26 should be able to operate for long periods of time without having to surface to charge batteries with snorkels.



Being able to remain hidden by a low and balanced noise signature while being able to listen, track and operate are basic characteristics of a submarine. In this respect, Sweden’s new submarines will be at the cutting edge of operational capabilities.



