BAE Systems to Enhance the Communications and Connectivity of U.S. and Joint Forces Across the Pacific

BAE Systems will assist the U.S. Navy in maintaining and operating multiple electronic, communication, and computing platforms under a five-year, $79.8 million contract. The program, which supports the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific, will enable BAE Systems to continue providing 24/7 operations and maintenance support for afloat and ashore command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems.



“We are maintaining ship-to-shore, shore-to-aircraft, and shore-to-shore long-range communications systems,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Our work is enabling naval, joint, agency, and coalition forces to effectively communicate and operate across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.”



Through this contract, BAE Systems engineers will also continue servicing the U.S. Navy’s Mobile User Objective System, a narrowband military communications satellite system that offers enhanced and secure communications, including voice, video, and data for all branches of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.



A majority of the contract work will take place in Oahu, Hawaii, with additional work performed in Geraldton, Australia.



BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



