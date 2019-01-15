Raytheon Company Wins $59 Million Contract Supporting Reaper MQ-9 UAV

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 15, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass.--- Raytheon Company was awarded the following two contracts as announced by the Department of Defense on December 21, 2018.



Raytheon Corp., McKinney, Texas, was awarded a $59,211,905 cost-plus fixed-fee and firm-fixed- price contract for Reaper MQ-9 sensors contractor logistics support. This contract provides for program management, contractor-filed service-representative support, depot repair, depot maintenance, sustaining engineering support, supply and logistics support, configuration management, tech data maintenance, software maintenance, inventory control point, and warehouse support for the MQ-9 sensors.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated in the amount of $37,779,873 at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8528-19-C-0002).





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

