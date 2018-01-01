Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan. 15, 2019)

-- BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $474,084,062 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system technical support and sustainment system technical support.

One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 14, 2025.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-D-0040).





-- BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $7,201,316 modification (P00024) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0059 for the maintenance of M88 recovery vehicles, technical data package maintenance and total ownership cost reduction.

Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2020.

Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,201,316 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



