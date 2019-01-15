Raytheon Selected for Classic Hornet AESA Radar Upgrade

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 15, 2019)

The U.S. Navy has selected Raytheon to upgrade its remaining legacy Boeing F-18C/D Hornet fighters by retrofitting them with the APG-79(v)4 AESA radars; deliveries of the upgraded aircraft will begin in 2020 and end in 2022. (USMC photo)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --- The U.S. Marine Corps selected Raytheon's APG-79(v)4 AESA radar to equip its F/A-18C/D classic Hornet fleet. Raytheon will begin delivering radars in 2020 and complete deliveries by 2022.



The APG-79(v)4 is a scaled version of the APG-79 AESA radar integrated on the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force's Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers. Along with improved targeting capabilities, crews gain an edge in crucial operations across the spectrum – including air dominance, maritime strike and air-to-surface missions.



"With AESA radars, fighter jet pilots and crews tip the scales in their favor over their adversaries," said Eric Ditmars, vice president of Raytheon Secure Sensor Solutions. "Now that the APG-79(v)4 is slated to fly on the classic Hornet, Marine Corps pilots will be able to identify, track and engage more targets over a greater distance than ever before."



Crews will see improved radar reliability, reducing maintenance hours while increasing availability for flight. Because the APG-79(v)4 shares more than 90 percent commonality with the APG-79, the Marine Corps will benefit from the same global sustainment and upgrade path already in place for the system.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

