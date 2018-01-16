Contract for 13 Su-57 Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets to Be Signed In 2020 — Source

(Source: TASS; published Jan 16, 2018)

MOSCOW --- The second contract to manufacture 13 Su-57 fighter jets for the Russian Aerospace Forces is to be signed next year, a source in Russia’s aircraft-making industry told TASS on Wednesday.



"In 2020, we plan to sign the second contract to manufacture and deliver 13 Su-57 fighter jets, some of them equipped with the second-stage engines," he said. "The preliminary timeframe for the new contract is five years."



The first contract envisages the delivery of two fifth-generation aircraft in 2019-2020.



"In line with the contract signed in 2018, one serial Su-57 jet with first-stage engines will be delivered to the Aerospace Forces this year, the other aircraft featuring the same type of engine in 2020."



The aircraft’s manufacturer, the United Aircraft Corporation, refrained from commenting on the report.



The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short ranges and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.



The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.



The aircraft has been successfully tested in Syria.



-ends-

