Embraer Presents Preliminary Forecast for 2019 and 2020

(Source: Embraer; issued Jan 16, 2019)

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer today presents its preliminary forecast for 2019 and 2020 at a meeting with investors at the New York Stock Exchange.For 2019, Embraer expects to deliver between 85 and 95 commercial jets, 90 to 110 executive jets, including light and large jets, 10 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and two multi-mission KC-390 aircraft.Total consolidated revenues should be between US$ 5.3 billion and US$ 5.7 billion.-ends-