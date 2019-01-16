Triumph Celebrates the Acceptance of First KC-46A Tanker by the U.S. Air Force

(Source: Triumph Group, Inc.; issued Jan 16, 2019)

BERWYN, Pa.--- The U.S. Air Force has accepted the first Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft, setting the stage for the aircraft’s delivery to McConnell Air Force Base, in Wichita, Kansas in the coming weeks. Triumph Group is a strategic supplier to Boeing on major structures including horizontal stabilizers, doors, aft fuselage and center wing sections of the tanker. Triumph also provides products for the aircraft both directly and indirectly to Boeing, including the air drive unit.



“This is an exciting and historic day for the Air Force and Boeing, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group president and CEO. “Triumph values its strategic relationship with Boeing on multiple platforms, especially the KC-46A tanker. With this significant milestone, as well as our strategic involvement with Boeing on the U.S. Air Force T-X Advanced Pilot Training Program, Triumph will have an enduring presence on the next generation of aircraft our country and its allies operate to defend and protect freedom.”



Triumph provides similar content for the commercial and freighter variants of the 767 as well as major structures, integrated systems and aftermarket support on key Boeing defense and commercial programs.



During extensive flight testing, six KC-46 completed more than 3,800 flight hours and offloaded more than four million pounds of fuel to A-10, B-52, C-17, KC-10, KC-135, KC-46, F-15E, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft. The Pegasus has been rigorously tested throughout all aspects of the refueling envelope and in all conditions, including day, night and covert.



The KC-46, derived from Boeing’s commercial 767 airframe, is built in Boeing’s Everett, Washington facility. Boeing is on contract for 52 of an expected 179 tankers for the Air Force.





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



