Long-Term Agreement Announced with GE to Extend LM2500 Gas Turbine Packaging for U.S. Navy

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued Jan 16, 2019)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it has extended its LM2500 Gas Turbine packaging supply agreement with GE’s Marine Solutions through the end of 2024, with an option to extend through 2029.



This strategic agreement covers the manufacture of GE-designed LM2500 packages for U.S. Navy and selected international platforms. For the three LM2500 engine sizes (LM2500, LM2500+ and LM2500+G4), Leonardo DRS provides the baseplate, enclosure, and a fully instrumented, wired and piped package to meet customer turbine start and fire protection systems.



It represents a continuation of the long and successful relationship with GE which started in 2011. This relationship recently reached a significant milestone when Leonardo DRS recently delivered its 100th LM2500 enclosure package.



“The long-term partnership between GE and Leonardo DRS has provided our U.S. Navy customer with high-quality gas turbine package systems giving the needed power and propulsion for our country’s naval fleet,” said Greg Reed, Senior Director Business Development of the DRS Naval Power Systems Group.



“This agreement continues that strong partnership between Leonardo DRS and GE’s Marine Solutions to ensure our customer receives the best quality systems.”



Leonardo DRS builds naval power systems to meet stringent U.S. military and GE specifications and quality requirements. Leonardo DRS also works to continually improve the technology by providing design and procurement expertise for components to meet demanding shock, low noise and environmental conditions. DRS ships the U.S. Navy packages to GE in Evandale, Ohio where the gas turbine is inserted and the package is subjected to full-load production qualification testing.





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Its Naval Power Systems business unit is a trusted provider of innovative naval gas and hybrid power systems, control technology and support solutions for the U.S. Navy and navies around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



-ends-

