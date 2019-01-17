Mexican Navy Relies on Thales for the Launch of Its New Ocean Patrol Vessel

(Source: Thales; issued Jan 17, 2019)

The Mexican navy’s first ocean-going patrol ship, Reformador, was launched in Salina Cruz on Nov. 25. Thales provides a large share of the ship’s sensors and, indirectly, weapons. (MexNavy photo)

At the end of 2018, the first ship from the Mexican Navy’s new POLA (Patrullera Oceanica de Largo Alcance) class, ARM Reformador, was launched at the ASTIMAR-20 shipyard in Salina Cruz, Mexico. Thales joins with the Mexican Navy in celebrating this key milestone and is proud to support the Mexican Navy in its ambition to safeguard Mexican territorial waters.



The ARM Reformador, weighing 2,600 tonnes, is equipped with a full Thales mission suite that enables the crew to perform their surveillance and security missions. Under a Transfer of Technology agreement, Mexican Navy engineers participated in the engineering, integration and test activities of the mission suite.



Thales’s mission suite consists of the Tacticos Combat Management System, including 10 operator consoles and a large collaboration wall, the SMART-S Mk2 Air and Surface Surveillance Radar, the STIR 1.2 EO Mk2 Radar and EO Tracking system, the Gatekeeper Electro-optical Ship Security system, and the CAPTAS 2 Variable Depth Sonar.



The C-Guard Decoy launcher and RIGEL Radar-Electronic Support Measures and Radar-Electronic Counter Measures systems have been integrated into Tacticos.



Thales also delivers and integrates a full armament suite including RAM Surface to Air Missile launcher, Harpoon Surface to Surface missile launcher, 57 mm gun, Mk38 25 mm machine gun with dedicated console and delivers 12.7 mm machine guns.



This is the first naval contract for Thales in Mexico and the first export contract for Thales’s Gatekeeper.



“Security and protection of coastlines and maritime areas are critical for Mexico. Thales, as a key industrial partner to Mexico, is delighted to continue to support the Mexican Navy in their mission to secure their country’s coastlines. Thales has made full use of its strong connectivity capabilities and integrated both its own subsystems as well as third party subsystems in one powerful operational mission system.



Thales’s decisive technologies will help the Mexican Navy to take the best decision in decisive moments,” said Ruben Lazo, Vice-president Thales Latin America.



