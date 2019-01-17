China Slams Pentagon’s PLA Report, Says It Disregards Facts, Uses Cold War Mentality

(Source: Global Times; issued Jan 17, 2019)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed a report released by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under the US Department of Defense, saying that the US is "unprofessional, hostile and biased" toward China's military development."The report, in disregard of facts, made assumptions on China's development path and strategic purposes using a Cold War mentality and zero-sum game," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a routine press conference on Wednesday.China's rapid development in the military field is quickly closing the gap with the US and its allies, and the Taiwan question might test the status quo very soon, a report that comprehensively covered China's military development in almost every aspect, released on Tuesday from the Pentagon's intelligence directorate, concluded."As it (China's military power) continues to grow in strength and confidence, our nation's leaders will face a China insistent on having a greater voice in global interactions, which at times may be antithetical to US interests," Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, director of the DIA, wrote in the report.Hua said that China firmly opposes the report, which is "extremely unprofessional and contained absurd accusations.""China urged the US military to reasonably and objectively treat China's military development and safeguard the military ties between the two countries," she said at the press conference.The DIA's report also said that "Beijing's long-standing interest to eventually compel Taiwan's reunification with the mainland and deter any attempt by Taiwan to declare independence has served as the primary driver for China's military modernization."Hua stressed that the Taiwan question is China's internal matter, and China urged the US to earnestly abide by the one-China policy and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.A Beijing-based Chinese military expert who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Wednesday that "if there is anyone doesn't believe world peace is now facing the challenge of great power competition, just read the US' stance in this report.""The US still treats China's military development as a threat and is suspicious of China's intention to develop its forces, but the facts in recent years have proven that China never uses military conflicts to resolve its disputes with other countries, while the US launches foreign military interventions and operations again and again," he said.The report also said that "China has routinely adopted the best and most effective platforms found in foreign militaries through direct purchases, retrofits, or theft of intellectual property and that "the PLA also plays a role in cyber theft."Another problem of this report is that the US just doesn't want to admit China's military development is being achieved by the Chinese people's own hard work and wisdom, the anonymous expert said."The West gives no chance to China to have any cooperation with Western military enterprises. From nuclear weapons to aircraft carriers, these huge programs of China were all completed under sanctions or containments by the US and its allies. Without successful research and exploration, no one can complete these complicated and giant programs by stealing from others," according to the expert.-ends-