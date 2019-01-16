Arquus Presents its Defense and Interior Security Vehicles at Shield Africa 2019

Arquus is taking part to the next International Forum on Security and Defense Shield Africa, which will be taking place from January 21st to January 24th in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. During the exhibition, Arquus will be presenting its Interior Security and Defense vehicles. The company will notably display its Trigger light vehicle, which is a robust and versatile vehicle, specifically designed for Africa.



The Trigger is the heir to the ALTV concept. It boasts a new generation, rugged and resistant chassis, as well as minimal electronics, which ensure high availability and easy maintenance. The Trigger is available for both Interior Security and Defense forces. It was developed on the same militarized base as the VT4, the French Army’s new command, patrol and liaison vehicle. The Trigger is renowned for its endurance and versatility, which top all pick-ups in service in Africa. At Shield Africa, the Trigger will be exhibited in a fire support configuration, with a 12.7mm machine gun.



Arquus is a top partner for numerous African States, notably thanks to its Bastion, which is the jewel of the African operational theaters. A modern vehicle designed for troop transport, it combines an armored hull offering a high level of protection and the proven chassis of the VLRA. The Bastion can be offered in several versions on a same base, including command post, ambulance and field workshop, ensuring easy maintenance and low cost of ownership. It is perfectly adapted to difficult terrains, thanks to its high tactical mobility.



The Bastion is a battle-proven vehicle, renowned for its robustness and its armor. They are currently serving on a daily basis in several African armies and Special Forces.





Arquus can offer complete and innovative support offers for all its vehicles, from formation and remote support to complete management of fleets. The company’s logistics center, the Arquus Hub, provides with all necessary parts and spares on very short notice, guaranteeing responsiveness and operational technical availability, including in the most difficult situations.



