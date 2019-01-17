SRC Demonstrates Drone Air Surveillance Radar Capability to Australian Defence Force

(Source: SRC, Inc.; issued Jan 17, 2019)

WOODSIDE BARRACKS, South Australia --- In September, SRC, Inc., successfully completed a demonstration of the AN/TPQ-49 radar performing counter-UAS and air surveillance missions for members of the Ground Based Air Defence and Radar Program of the Australian Defence Force.



The Australian Army has confirmed that it is investigating options for the development of a counter-UAS and air surveillance capability to help protect warfighters from hostile drones. Australia has already deployed multiple AN/TPQ-49 radars for counterfire missions. These AN/TPQ-49 radars are capable of being upgraded with SRC's LSTAR air surveillance software to provide drone air surveillance capabilities without needing to replace the radar hardware. This upgrade would give these existing radars advanced air surveillance and UAS detection capability to guard against emerging threats.



"This demonstration helped provide evidence to our Australian allies that they can perform these important missions without needing to replace hardware. It's a cost-effective strategy that enhances capabilities of the Australian Defence Force," said Paul G. Tremont, president and CEO of SRC, Inc. "We are proud to be supporting Australia with innovative technologies that help safeguard warfighters and defend important assets."



SRC has multiple offices around the U.S. and Australia







SRC, Inc., a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve "impossible" problems in the areas of defence, environment and intelligence. Today, more than 1,300 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC.



In 2016, SRC expanded to Australia, opening SRC Aus, with headquarters in Canberra and an office in Adelaide, to further support the Australian Defence Force. SRC Aus is helping to shape the future defence and intelligence enterprises that will support the Australian Defence Force and its allies.



