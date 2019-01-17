France Inaugurates Defence Industrial Policy Council

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Jan 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly on January 16 chaired the inaugural meeting of the Defense Industrial Policy Council (comité de politique industrielle de defense).



This innovative format is part of the reform process of the Armed Forces Ministry that the minister announced in July 2018, when she launched the reorganization of the Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA), France’s defense procurement agency.



Chaired by the Minister and attended by major defense contractors, managers of SMEs and start-ups, as well as representatives of the DGA and the directorate-general for enterprise of the Economics Ministry, the committee is intended to set the course for defense industry policy.



It will meet at least twice a year for free and direct exchanges between the different actors, and to affirm defense industry policy as part of the overall industrial policy of the French government.



