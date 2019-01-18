Saab Signs Support Contract for Land-based Radars with the UK

(Source: Saab; issued Jan 18, 2019)

A Saab Giraffe AMB land-based radar operated by the British Army. (Saab photo)

Saab has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence for support and services related to the land-based Giraffe AMB radar systems. The contract period runs from 2019 to 2024.



The contract includes provisions to supply spares, repairs, maintenance and Field Service Representative (FSR) services as well as design assurance and configuration management. Saab will carry out the work on site at Baker Barracks in Thorney Island, UK and at Saab in Gothenburg, Sweden.



“Top-tier support is an important part of Saab’s offer. Our support offer has in-built flexibility to enable high readiness and availability as well as long-term sustainability. We are proud to assist the British Army with further enhancing their air situational awareness” says Anders Carp, Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Saab’s multi-function Giraffe AMB radars have been in operation with the UK armed forces since 2007, contributing both to force protection through the detection of incoming rockets, artillery shells and mortars and to air situational awareness and air defence on operations and at public events.



The UK’s fleet of land-based Giraffe AMB, the largest in the world, has been upgraded to the latest build standard, with features including Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Mode 5 and integration with the Link 16 data network. The radars will support the Land Environment Air Picture Provision (LEAPP) as part of the future Sky Sabre system.





