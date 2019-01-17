Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 17, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, was awarded a $77,758,481 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5225 for production of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Surface Ship Undersea Warfare System (UWS).



The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 is the Surface Ship Undersea Warfare combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats.



The contract is for development, integration and production of future advanced capability build and technical insertion baselines of the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 USW systems.



Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (54 percent); Clearwater, Florida (22 percent); Syracuse, New York (7 percent); Manassas, Virginia (6 percent); Hauppauge, New York (5 percent); Owego, New York (5 percent); Tewksbury, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2021.



Fiscal 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount $77,187,872 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 16, 2019)



-ends-

