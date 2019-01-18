RSAF and DSTA Complete Technical Evaluation of F-16 Replacement

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2019)

Singapore Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen posted a expanded version of today’s statement on several social media. (Screen grab)

Our F-16s will have to retire soon after 2030. Happy to report that DSTA and @TheRSAF have completed their technical evaluation, and decided that the F-35 would be the most suitable replacement fighter. We will procure a few planes first, before deciding on a full fleet. pic.twitter.com/0GlKlCXT4j — Ng Eng Hen (@Ng_Eng_Hen) January 18, 2019

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) have completed their technical evaluation to select the next generation fighter to replace its F-16s.The F-16s will have to retire soon after 2030 and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) has been identified as the most suitable replacement to maintain the RSAF's capabilities.However, the technical evaluation also concluded that the RSAF should first purchase a small number of F-35 JSFs for a full evaluation of their capabilities and suitability before deciding on a full fleet.In the next phase, MINDEF will discuss details with relevant parties in the US before confirming its decision to acquire the F-35 JSFs for Singapore's defence capabilities.-ends-