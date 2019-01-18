Major ICT Service Delivery Contracts Signed

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2019)

The Department of Defence has signed three major contracts to deliver information Computer Technology (ICT) Support Services to commence transitioning in February 2019.



The Support Services include ICT Service Desk operations, integration and coordination of multiple suppliers to bring increased alignment and optimisation of ICT operation, and deskside support for approximately 100,000 users across more than 450 locations around Australia.



Assistant Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon David Fawcett said the contracts would provide Defence with efficient and economical ICT support services for all staff and personnel at military bases, offices and sites across Australia.



“Defence has been in negotiations with the successful tenderers to ensure that these contracts provide value for money and support military operations and business,” Minister Fawcett said.



Kinetic IT Pty Ltd has been awarded two separate three-year contracts to the total value of $91 million, for the provision of ICT Service Desk operations and Service Integration and Management (SIAM).



“I am excited to see Kinetic IT, an Australian-owned and operated company, introduce their operations into the federal government arena,” Minister Fawcett said.



“Kinetic IT will be establishing a regional office in Canberra, creating around 200 jobs across New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory.”



Fujitsu Australia has been awarded a contract worth $99 million to deliver National Deskside Support Services for Defence over the next three years.



“Fujitsu Australia has a long-standing relationship with Defence, with over 600 staff dedicated to Defence activities and contracts,” Minister Fawcett said.



The Department of Defence looks forward to working with Kinetic IT and Fujitsu Australia over the next three years.






