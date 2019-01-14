Poland and Croatia Strengthen Military Cooperation

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 14, 2019)

“We have today signed a defence framework agreement that covers 25 areas and gives grounds for strengthening cooperation and Polish-Croatian relations,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defense after meeting Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of Croatia Damir Krstičević.



On January 13-14, the head of the National Defence Ministry paid a visit to Zagreb, where talks were held to strengthen the military relations between Poland and Croatia.



The signed contract is the result of intensive cooperation and the response to the need to update the legal basis for further development. It regulates, among others cooperation in the area of defence policy and planning, logistics, military exercises, gendarmerie co-operation, development research and education.



Speaking about the activities conducted for security by both countries, Minister Błaszczak emphasized that both Poland and Croatia are solidary towards each other, but also solidary with the partners in the EU and NATO.



“We will do everything to strengthen our relations even more. We will do everything to make Poland, Croatia, but also the whole of Europe safe. We have common ideas on how to use the potential of our countries to build a system that will ensure security for Poland, Croatia and Europe,” Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said after meeting in the Croatian defence centre.



The head of the MoND thanked Croatia for involvement in the activities carried out within the Visegrad Group, as well as for Croatia's practical contribution to strengthening the eastern flank of NATO through the presence of 70 soldiers in the battalion battlegroup that is stationed in Poland. Croatia's participation in these two initiatives is also a real creation of a framework for the development of cooperation in the regional dimension.



The head of the MoND after the talks also informed that during the meeting were also discussed matters related to the defence industry.



“Poland is an important and strategic partner of Croatia. We have excellent cooperation in the field of defence. Croatia and Poland share common foreign policy goals – to create strong and credible NATO and EU, which includes strong and solid partners,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Croatia, Damir Krstičević, after the meeting.



-ends-

