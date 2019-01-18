Raytheon Company Wins $17 Million Contract to Provide Zumwalt Capability and Design Agent Support to the Standard Missile-2

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 18, 2019)

WALTHAM, Mass. --- Raytheon Company was awarded the following contract as announced by the Department of Defense on December 26, 2018.



Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $17,011,832 modification to previously awarded contract N00024‑17-C-5420 to exercise an option for providing Zumwalt capability and design agent support to the Standard Missile-2.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funding in the amount of $16,951,832 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

