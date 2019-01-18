Arctic Version of Pantsir Anti-Aircraft Missile and Gun Systems Enter Troops This Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2019)

The first Arctic set of the Pantsir-SA anti-aircraft missile and gun systems will enter the troops in 2019, in the coming days it will be released for testing. This was announced by Deputy Defence Minister Alexey Krivoruchko.



The Deputy Head of the Military Department today visited a subsidiary of Shcheglovsky Val, where he heard reports from managers and designers on promising developments of the enterprise.



In addition, during his visit to the enterprise, the Deputy Defence Minister inspected the progress of work on the serial production of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, as well as the Berezhok and Bakhcha-U combat stations to equip the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and airborne assault vehicle. Krivoruchko also inspected the Cornet and Arkan anti-tank missiles, 30-mm automatic cannons and small arms.



