USAF, NASIC Releases Unclassified ‘Competing In Space’ Assessment

(Source: US National Air and Space Intelligence Center; issued Jan 16, 2019)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio --- The U.S. Air Force released an unclassified report Wednesday created by the National Air and Space Intelligence Center detailing developing trends in the space domain and the growing challenges posed by foreign space assets.The report, titled “Competing in Space,” was created at the request of Air Force senior leaders to serve as a discussion tool for the public. The 25-page unclassified document uses a combination of images, assessments and projections to characterize the increasing threats to U.S. and allied use of space, and presents an outlook for the continued evolution of these trends.NASIC’s mission is to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum multi-domain operations, drive weapon system acquisition, and inform national defense policy. NASIC products help create advantage, giving policymakers, warfighters and the acquisition community a war-winning edge.-ends-