SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 65 A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 21, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- Leading aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has boosted its total order book for the A320neo Family to 181 aircraft after signing a firm order for an additional 65 A320neo Family aircraft (15 A321neo and 50 A320neo). The order was finalised in 2018 and included in the year-end order figures.



In addition, the agreement includes an upsizing of 15 A320neo from a pre-existing order to 15 of the largest member of the single aisle, the A321neos, taking SMBC Aviation Capital’s total for the type to 30. With its unbeatable seat mile cost, longer range and wider cabin, the A321neo offers airlines the flexibility to expand their networks using wide-body cabin products on new longer haul routes which were not previously possible with a single aisle.



“Demand for the latest technology aircraft has been strong both from our existing and new customers hence our decision today to proceed with this order. In the current environment, airlines are seeking more fuel-efficient aircraft. The make-up of our order book positions us very well for the future to deliver on those needs. We have a strong relationship with Airbus and we look forward to working with them to continue to deliver for our customers long into the future,” said Peter Barrett, CEO, SMBC Aviation Capital.



The order for 65 is in addition to an earlier agreement for six A320neo made in March, bringing the total number of A320neo Family ordered in 2018 to 71.



“As one of the world’s leading aircraft lessors, SMBC Aviation Capital’s repeat order demonstrates its financial astuteness in making wise investments in the A320neo Family. In 2018, the direct leasing market represented over 30 per cent of our 800 worldwide deliveries – as much as Europe and the Americas combined,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20 percent fuel savings by 2020. With more than 6,500 orders received from over 100 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.





SMBC Aviation Capital is one of the world’s top 5 largest aircraft lessors, with 90 airline customers in 44 countries. As of 30th September 2018, the company owns, manages and is committed to purchase 663 aircraft. Established in 2001, the company was acquired in 2012 by a consortium comprising two of Japan’s largest companies SMFG and Sumitomo Corporation. For further information go to https://www.smbc.aero.



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

