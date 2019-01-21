FNSS is Ready for IDEX 2019

(Source: FNSS; issued Jan 21, 2019)

FNSS completed all preparations to attend IDEX 2019, which will held in Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates. Anti-Tank Remote Turret (ARCT), Pars III 8x8 with SABER-25 Turret and TEBER-30 Turret System will be displayed at hall 10; stand number C-5 where FNSS stand is located.



FNSS developed ARCT for the Turkish Land Forces Anti-Tank Vehicles (ATV) Program. ARCT was developed utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the most current design approaches and combat experiences by the user.



As an indigenous development project, ARCT was designed from the onset as a dedicated ATGM turret. This particular feature has been instrumental in the attainment of a highly effective solution in terms of missile effectiveness and system survivability.



Completing its 30th year in defense industry, FNSS is ready to be a pioneer of the future manpower operated turrets integrated with both wheeled and tracked armored vehicles by using cutting edge technology and user centered designs.



SABER-25 and TEBER-30 turrets incorporate the latest technologies in turret drives, fire control, protection and lethality. Its compact dimensions and lightweight makes SABER-25 a suitable choice for different types of armored vehicles. TEBER-30 can work night and day under all weather conditions and battle environments thanks to its integrated sensors and other electronic systems. Both the gunner and the commander are able to control all functions of the turret.



IDEX is the biggest exhibition with in the Middle East region in terms of international participation and visitor profiles. FNSS, the top exporter for land defence systems of Turkey, will take place in Turkish Pavilion.



