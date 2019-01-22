FEINDEF Will Raise Awareness of the Defence Industry in Society

(Source: FEINDEF Show; dated Jan 17, issued Jan 22, 2019)

MADRID --- The International Defence Exhibition (FEINDEF) will include at its first edition, in parallel to the exhibition area, an ambitious programme for raising awareness of the Defence and Security Industry in society by using forums and round tables addressing topics such as the capability for creating employment, the application of defence technologies in the civilian sphere, entrepreneurship and innovation or the inclusion of women in the sector.



The debates have been designed to actively involve universities and research centres, as well as social organizations and the complementary industry.



Women and their incorporation into the Armed Forces and the Defence Industry will be the centrepiece for the first day of the fair (29 May). This year is the 30th anniversary of the incorporation of women into military life, and on this occasion the forum will enable participants to take stock of these three decades, which in turn will help assess the current situation both in the Armed Forces and industry.



On the second day (30 May), the main topic will be innovation and entrepreneurship with dual technologies. On this day, Public Research Organisations (PRO), universities and small and medium-sized companies will present technologically innovative projects to the sector’s companies and the end users, the Armed Forces. In this respect, we must remember that in the Defence Industry sector, the most common practice is for large-scale companies to build upon SME’s of great technological specialization or even the University to develop large-scale systems.



The final session (31 May) is dedicated to employment. One of the most important subjects to be treated will be the Comprehensive Plan developed by the Ministry of Defence to incorporate military personnel into civilian employment. At present, many servicepersons complete their working life in the Armed Forces at the age of 45 years. The goal is to channel this experience accumulated in military life and take advantage of it on the civilian market.



In addition to the forums, the fair plans to hold a series of round tables on important cross-cutting topics, such as financing, dual technologies, or even more specific matters such as the new European scenario derived from the European Defence Action Plan (EDAP).



Both the forums and the round tables will be made up of prominent players on the national and international scene and moderated by key personalities from the sector.





Under the rubric of ‘Technology for a safer society,’ the International Defence Exhibition (FEINDEF) will be held on 29, 30 and 31 May 2019 at IFEMA, in the city of Madrid, and the main companies in the sector, both national and international, are expected to attend, together with various delegations from all over the world.



FEINDEF is organized by the sector’s business organizations, TEDAE and AESMIDE, with the support of the Ministry of Defence, and it is the first fair of this sort to be held in Spain.



-ends-

