Minister and Chief of GS Present New CAF Organisation to Govt

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 21, 2019)

The Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Damir Krstičević and the Chief of General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces General Mirko Šundov and senior representatives of the Croatian Armed Forces on 17 January 2019 presented the proposed new organisation of the Croatian Armed Forces to the Government of the Republic of Croatia.



Based on the proposed new organisation of the Croatian Army, a Decision on the Size, Composition and Mobilisation Development of the Croatian Armed Forces will be drafted and signed by the President of the Republic as Supreme Commander of the Croatian Armed Forces, at the proposal from the Government of the Republic of Croatia, under the Defence Act (Article 7, paragraph 1,). The proposed organisation of the Croatian Armed Forces has been presented to the President of the Republic as well.



The past two years of the current Government have seen increased defence budget and introduction of various measures significantly upgrading the living and working conditions of the members of the Croatian Armed Forces. The need was also perceived to adapt the current organisation towards a modernised force and more efficent conduct of tasks.



The proposed organisation supports the modernisation of the Croatian Armed Forces pursuant to the new National Security Strategy, which was initiated in 2016 and adopted in July 2017, and which recognised defence as an important component of the homeland security system contributing to its development Furthermore, the year 2018 saw the drafting of the new Strategic Defence Review.



