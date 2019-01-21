USS Donald Cook Arrives in Batumi, Georgia

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 21, 2019)

BATUMI, Georgia --- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) arrived in Batumi, Georgia, Jan. 21, 2019 for a scheduled port visit.



During the port visit in Batumi, the ship is scheduled to meet with city officials, host a reception onboard, conduct a community relations project and engage in a sports day with Georgian maritime counterparts.



"I would like to thank our Georgian hosts for the warm welcome and hospitality,” said Cmdr. Matthew J. Powel, commanding officer of Donald Cook. “We are honored to play an active role in strengthening U.S.-Georgian relations and we look forward to visiting Batumi.”



Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on Jan. 19, 2019, to strengthen interoperability with NATO allies and partners and demonstrate the collective resolve to Black Sea security under Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The U.S. Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea consistent with the Montreux Convention and international law.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



-ends-

