South Korea to Produce New Air Defense Command System

(Source: Korea Times; issued Jan 22, 2019)

A South Korean defense firm has begun the production of a new air defense command and control system featuring the speedier detection of hostile aircraft, the country's arms procurement agency said Tuesday.



In December, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) signed a contract worth 32.9 billion won (US$29.1 million) with Hanwha Systems to produce 12 Command Control and Alert (C2A) systems by next year. The initial production began earlier this month.



The system is designed to reduce the amount of time needed to detect and respond to a hostile target to 30 seconds from the current up to 3 minutes, as it employs an automated real-time transmission of data on the target, DAPA explained.



Currently, the military uses radio sets to disseminate to relevant units information on air threats.



From 2011-2017, the state-run Agency for Defense Development led the project to develop the C2A. Some 20 local firms, including Hanwha Systems, joined it.



