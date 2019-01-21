IAI’s ELTA Systems to Supply Compact Multi-Mission Radars to Finnish Defence Forces

(Source: Israel Aircraft Industries; issued Jan 21, 2019)

ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was awarded a significant contract to supply Compact Multi-Mission Radars (C-MMR) ELM-2311 to the Finnish Defence Forces.



Operationally proven, the radars will provide the Finnish Army with the capability of locating and tracking incoming Rockets, Artillery shells and Mortars (RAM), and shall provide an interface for alerting the Army’s counter weapons systems.



Supporting multi-mission capabilities, the radar can simultaneously operate as Artillery Weapon Location and Air Surveillance radar, thereby seriously inhibiting an opponent’s use of aerial threats.



ELTA was selected over several competitors. The proposed solution was found superior in the tendering process. The radar was tested in Finland in spring 2018 to the customer’s full satisfaction. The radar system is scheduled to be delivered in 2021.



The modern battlefield has drastically evolved over the last decades as aerial threats have become more versatile. The ability to take preventive measures has become a serious challenge. Radars can no longer just specialize on a single mission but rather need to have the ability to handle different missions in parallel. To meet this challenge, ELTA created the MMR product line which the ELM-2311 C-MMR is part of.



The ELM-2311 is a compact mobile C-band radar system. The radar implements advanced 3D Active Electronically Steered Array (AESA) antenna technology and is transportable on a single vehicle for maneuvering forces. The radar locates hostile weapon locations and calculates Point of Impact (POI) and Point of Origin (POO) in real time while simultaneously providing friendly-fire ranging.



ELTA has sold over 100 MMR systems worldwide. They have been deployed and are fully operational and combat proven. The MMR family has grown and evolved throughout the years to offer capabilities for air surveillance, air defense, Artillery Hostile Weapon Location and Friendly Fire Ranging.



Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, said, “The MMR Family responds to a broad range of needs, by locating and tracking incoming Rockets and Artillery shells and by creating a comprehensive situational air picture. Demand for mobile MMR systems is on the rise with ELTA’s operationally-proven radars well known and active across the globe. We thank our customers at the Finnish Army for selecting ELTA again as its supplier.”



