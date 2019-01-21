Indian Army Plans Additional Milan ATGM Buy

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 21, 2019)

NEW DELHI --- The Indian Army intends to procure more than 3,000 Milan 2T anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) from France at the cost of over $140 million.



The second-generation Milan 2T ATGM is license-produced in India by state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) under license from France' MBDA. It is designed to destroy tanks fitted with Explosive Reactive Armor.



The Indian Army has a broader requirement for roughly 70,000 ATGMs and 850 launchers, each of varying types. The Milan order would provide greater capacity in the short-term while a third-generation solution is procured for the Army. The Army already features Milan 2T missiles in its inventory, having opted to procure 4,500 of the man-portable ATGMs in 2013 at the cost of $200 million in order to support BDL by providing workflow.



The 2T variant of the Milan began series-production around 1993 and the Army's goal remains acquiring a newer-generation ATGM with greater range than the current stock of Milan and Konkurs models currently utilized. A plan to procure the Spike ATGM from Israel was dropped by India last year due to a focus on developing an indigenous alternative.



-ends-

