Ivory Coast Joins the Family of C295 Operators

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Jan 21, 2019)

MADRID --- The Ministry of Defence of Ivory Coast has signed a firm order for one C295 medium transport aircraft.



The aircraft, in transport configuration, will enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force with its proven record of excellent performance in hot and harsh conditions, and affordable maintenance and operational costs.



Bernhard Brenner, Airbus Defence and Space Head of Marketing & Sales, said: “The C295 has proven its outstanding capabilities in the exceptionally harsh sub-Saharan Africa operating environment. The aircraft will be a game changer for Ivory Coast and we feel very proud to welcome a new operator into our C295 family.”



With this new order Ivory Coast becomes the 28th nation worldwide to operate the C295. Airbus Defence and Space has to date sold 91 aircraft to 17 countries in Africa. There is a growing fleet of C295s in the North and West Africa region with up to 35 C295s contracted by Egypt, Algeria, Ghana and Mali.



-ends-

