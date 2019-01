Russia to Supply Seven Mi-35, Three Mi-17 Helicopters to Serbia

(Source: TASS; published Jan 18, 2019)

BELGRADE --- Russia will supply seven Mi-35 and three Mi-17 helicopters to Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belgrade.



"Serbia is satisfied with its military-technical cooperation with Russia. We have agreed to purchase seven Mi-35 and three Mi-17 helicopters," he said.



