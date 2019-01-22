Rosoboronexport Helps Make Africa Safe

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Jan 22, 2019)

Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, is attending the Shield Africa 2019 International Security and Defense Exhibition which is held from 22 to 24 January 2019 at the Police Academy in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.



“Shield Africa 2019 is the first exhibition event for Rosoboronexport in the new year. This is symbolic because 2019 should be the Year of Africa for Russia’s system of military-technical cooperation, in which several important projects with the countries of the continent will be implemented. We have been fruitfully working with the largest associations in sub-Saharan Africa, such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and G5 Sahel. Rosoboronexport helps its partners and looks forward to increased cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, piracy and providing security,” said Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev.



The Company is conducting an extensive business program in the framework of Shield Africa 2019, during which it presents to its existing and potential foreign customers its capabilities for supplying a wide range of weapons and military equipment for counter-terrorism and special police operations.



Ground and air vehicles for moving and delivering special-purpose units and their equipment are most in demand in African countries. In particular, the BTR-80A, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, Tigr family of armored wheeled vehicles, as well as the Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter and the Mi-17-type military transport helicopters.



According to the organizers, this year’s exhibition focuses on border security and critical infrastructure protection. In this area, Rosoboronexport is ready to present a wide range of surveillance and monitoring assets, including unmanned aerial vehicles and radars.



In addition, Russian small arms, close combat weapons, special-purpose weapons and equipment, non-lethal weapons and special technical devices are of great interest in the African countries.



“We are well aware of the needs of our partners and friends and appreciate their desire to make Africa a safe territory. I’m sure that Russian-made battle-tested products are fully consistent with these goals,” added Alexander Mikheev.



