Spanish Inspectors to Assess a Military Facility in Russian Federation

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 22, 2019)

In the period from 22 to 24 January 2019, a group of inspectors from Spain in the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence-building measures and security will assess the military facility in the territory of the Russian Federation, said the head of the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction Sergei Ryzhkov.



The Spanish side selected the 11th separate tank regiment of the Western Military District stationed in Gusev, Kaliningrad region as the object of the visit.



Its aim is to verify information on military forces and information provided by the Russian side on plans for the deployment of major weapon and equipment systems in the regiment.



The inspectors will be provided with information on the unit, as provided for in the Vienna document, as well as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the basic weapons and military equipment systems of the regiment.



