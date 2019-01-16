L3 Technologies Awarded U.S. Special Operations Command Contract for EOTech Optics

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Jan 16, 2019)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has been awarded a $26.3 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide close-quarters sights and clip-on magnifiers from its EOTech brand for the Miniature Aiming System-Day Optics suite. The award marks the continuation of a 17-year relationship between USSOCOM and EOTech.



Under this five-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (with five option-years), EOTech will deliver an updated model of its holographic weapon sight and the G33 clip-on magnifier. All work will be performed at EOTech’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan.



“We are extremely proud to continue to provide America’s tip-of-the-spear warriors with the most advanced holographic sights in the world,” said Jeff Miller, Corporate Senior Vice President and President of the ISR Systems business segment, which includes EOTech. “It’s a testament to L3’s commitment to quality that USSOCOM has once again competitively selected EOTech as their choice for battle optics.”



EOTech has provided Special Operations Forces with rugged and advanced holographic weapon sights since 2001.



A part of L3 Technologies’ Field Vision Systems sporting optics business area, EOTech delivers cutting-edge technology and products, including holographic sighting systems, magnified field optics, tactical lasers, and thermal imaging and night vision equipment. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, ruggedized products for military, law enforcement and commercial markets around the world.





L3 Technologies is an agile innovator and leading provider of global ISR, communications and networked systems, and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. With headquarters in New York City and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide, L3 develops advanced defense technologies and commercial solutions in pilot training, aviation security, night vision and EO/IR, weapons, maritime systems and space. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.



