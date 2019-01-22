Spruance Completes MDVR in Jebel Ali

(Source: US Navy; issued Jan 22, 2019)

JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates --- The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) departed Jebel Ali, after completing a mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR), Jan. 13.



MDVRs are maintenance periods designed to allow the crew to complete repairs and maintenance on the ship that typically cannot be done underway and will ensure mission readiness for the remainder of a deployment.



During the port visit, the Spruance crew performed ship preservation maintenance, completed an engine change-out, had several lagging and deck preservation jobs completed, went on tours hosted by the ship’s Moral, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team, assisted the local community, and began a between the lifelines (BTL) security course.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Byron Gibbs, from Kayenta, Arizona, the main propulsion assistant aboard the Spruance, explained how some of the work was completed.



“During the voyage repairs conducted in Jebel Ali, we were able to execute 66 installations or lagging jobs throughout the ship on various systems that impact health, quality of life, and safety of the crew,” said Gibbs. “That’s not including all of the topside preservation by ship’s force.”



In addition to topside maintenance, the Spruance had divers perform a hull inspection and also polish the screws along with an inspection of the sonar dome.



“We also did mission-critical engine work,” said Gibbs. “The team who executed that was actually seven enlisted Sailors, a civilian from Bahrain, and another civilian from Rota, Spain.”



Although the port was a significant working port, Sailors were given the opportunity to explore and experience the culture of the UAE through the ship’s MWR in collaboration with United Service Organizations (USO) Dubai.



Spruance Sailors participated in tours that expanded beyond Jebel Ali, including trips to world-renowned places like the Dubai Mall, the world’s second largest shopping mall hosting more than 1,200 shops, the Burj al Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, the Burj al Arab Jumeirah, a luxury hotel in Dubai known for its distinct sail-like shape, gold-leaf interior and underwater aquarium restaurant, and Ferrari World, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster in Abu Dhabi.



Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Zachary Duffy, from Boston, described his experiences at the Burj al Khalifa and the Dubai Mall.



-ends-

