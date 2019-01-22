Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 22, 2019)

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, has been awarded a $149,616,524 modification to contract FA8726-18-C-0005 to exercise Option Year One for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, payload operations and sustainment.

This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $336,869,185.

Work will be performed in San Diego and multiple international sites, and is expected to be completed on Jan. 23, 2020.

Fiscal 2019 overseas contingency operations funds; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $149,616,524 are being obligated at time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.





-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $44,428,104 service firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node E-11A platform maintenance requirement.

This contract provides for logistics product support for four E-11A modified Bombardier BD-700 Global aircraft, as well as subsystems and support equipment in support of overseas contingency operations.

Work will be performed in Kandahar, Afghanistan; and Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2020.

This award is a result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received.

Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in amount of $44,428,104 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-17-C-0011).



-ends-

