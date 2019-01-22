Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 22, 2019)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $474,084,062 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system technical support, sustainment system technical support, depot maintenance support, field service representatives, systems engineering, program management, engineering management, quality management, configuration management, logistics support, and software management and maintenance for the M109 Family of Vehicles.



One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 21, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-19-D-0040).



