Navantia Delivers BAM ‘Furor’ to the Spanish Navy

(Source: Navantia; issued Jan 21, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FERROL Shipyard, Spain --- Navantia on Monday, January 21 handed over the ‘Furor’ Buque de Acción Marítima (maritime action ship) to the Spanish Navy at the Ferrol Shipyard. It is the sixth ship of this class built by the company.



The event was chaired by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and by the President of the Galicia regional government, Alberto Núñez Feijoo, who were hosted by the president of Navantia, Susana de Sarriá.





Navantia video of its BAM-class patrol corvettes.





The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, announced that the implementation order to build the new F-110 frigates that Navantia will build in the shipyards of the Ferrol estuary may be ready in the month of April. The Council of Ministers in December approved an investment plan that will enable the construction, over a period of ten years, of five frigates with a budget of 4,325 million euros.



"This will allow a major modernization of the Navy," said the minister, who highlighted that the advanced technology means the Navy’s future ships will "almost look like space vessels.”



Robles estimated that the investment of more than 4,000 million euros will generate 8,000 jobs "with high qualification and projection over time," and added that that the project represents "an important investment in innovation and technology."



Versatility and high performance



The BAM-class ships are modern, advanced technology vessels of moderate size, providing high performance, great versatility in terms of missions, and a high level of interaction with other Navy ships, with reduced acquisition and life-cycle costs.



They incorporate all the latest measures in terms of MARPOL regulations on the environment, such as the new propulsion, auxiliary and emergency engines, as well as the TAR plant for wastewater treatment.



Likewise, they have improvements aimed at reducing the weight, new equipment, adaptation for a greater allocation and the application of updated regulations on prevention and operational safety.



Their main missions are:

• Protection and escort of other vessels

• Control of maritime traffic

• Control and neutralization of terrorist and piracy actions

• Operations against drug and human trafficking

• Rescue operations

• Support for crisis situations and humanitarian aid

• Control of fisheries legislation

• Control of environmental legislation and anti-pollution



