National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awarded BAE Systems a Five-Year Contract

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Jan 22, 2019)

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded BAE Systems a five-year, $250 million contract to continue providing Full-Motion Video (FMV) advanced analytic services, training, and intelligence production support.



“Our experts play a critical role in analyzing multiple FMV feeds to produce actionable intelligence in support of a 24/7 national security mission,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business.



In addition to providing analytic mission support, BAE Systems will stand up a new Performance Innovation Council to introduce NGA leaders to new FMV services, software, systems, platforms, and sensors developed by BAE Systems and its program team, made up of several industry leading intelligence and technology companies.



The creation of this new council directly aligns with NGA’s Team GEOINT initiative, which encourages industry, academia, professional organizations, and foreign allies to work together and support common technical standards that will enhance intelligence sharing and collaboration.



“Our incredibly strong team includes the world’s largest Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance businesses,” said Jungck. “Together, we will exchange analytic best practices with our NGA leaders and provide the Agency with insights into our respective technology roadmaps to ensure our future software, platforms, and sensors are designed from the start to meet their mission needs.”



The task-order contract was awarded under NGA’s Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.





BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carryout their missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.



-ends-

