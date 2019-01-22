Successful "Arrow" Test

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Jan 22, 2019)

This morning (Tuesday), an "Arrow 3" weapon system test was completed successfully. The system is meant to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the atmosphere, and the success is a landmark in Israel's operational capability of defending itself against future threats



This morning (Tuesday) at 6:44AM, an "Arrow 3" weapon system – meant to intercept ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere - test was completed successfully. The test was performed by Israel's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, alongside the American Missile Defense Agency (MDA), from a test field in central Israel, and was led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the IAF.



After being launched, the target was detected by the "Arrow" weapon system's radar and the data was relayed to the interception management center, which analyzed the data and prepared for interception. When planning was completed, an "Arrow 3" interceptor missile was launched towards the target and performed its mission successfully. The success is a landmark in Israel's operational capability of defending itself against future threats.







The test was part of a series of tests related to the "Arrow 3" system's development process. "The goal of the test was to prove the weapon system's advanced capabilities, among which is the ability to intercept a faraway target at a high altitude. Our goal was to intercept the target as high and as far as possible using an 'Arrow 3' missile", elaborated Lt. Col. Yonatan Tal, Commander of the "Arrow" Unit. "The test day began with several final exercises and a countdown procedure – as the minutes went by, we wrote down what was required of us and which system we had to prepare for the test. This process lasted several hours, after which the OK was given to begin the test – the target was launched, and then the 'Arrow 3' missile was launched towards it".



Against Any Threat



The "Arrow" weapon system is an integral component in multi-layer defense, and its development is led by Israel's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure. Multi-layer defense is based on four layers of operational protection: the "Iron Dome" weapon system, the "David's Sling" weapon system, the "Arrow 2" weapon system and the "Arrow 3" weapon system.



Several tests over the past years preceded the one performed today. Last February, the Ministry of Defense and the MDA performed a flight test on the "Reshef" (Arrow 3) missile, operated by the "Arrow" weapon system. As part of the test, a simulated target was detected by the system's radar, the data was relayed to the interception management center and a "Reshef" interceptor missile was launched towards the target.



Unlike previous tests, this one was performed from the unit's operational interception management center. "Some of the tests in the past would be operated from the industry's control station. This time, the test was performed from the operational interception management center, in which there are service members from the Air Defense Division responsible for the launches", said Lt. Col. Tal. "The test was preceded by a long exercise of various incidents and responses so that when an event occurs in real-time, everyone will be prepared and capable of successfully detecting and intercepting the targets"



-ends-

